Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

"One might have thought it was a summit on Putin's territory": journalists analyzed Trump's meeting with the Russian dictator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2100 views

The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska looked like a summit on Putin's territory, where he was "pulling the strings." Trump failed to secure commitments regarding an end to the war in Ukraine, despite promises of "severe consequences."

“One might have thought it was a summit on Putin’s territory”: journalists analyzed Trump’s meeting with the Russian dictator

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin looked as if it was taking place on Putin's territory. Trump organized the meeting for television, but it was Putin who seemed to be "pulling the strings." This is reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

Donald Trump landed at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base with the intention of flying out of there a few hours later as a peacemaker and mediator in negotiations. Instead, he returns to Washington, having allowed an international outcast to return from exile and, it seems, having gained very little for it.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that if Putin had appeared on the runway of many airports around the world, he could theoretically have been immediately arrested, as he is a person wanted by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of war crimes, including the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Instead, in Anchorage, a red carpet was literally rolled out for him. A parade of planes was organized, involving F-35 fighters – the same planes that regularly take to the air to intercept Russian planes operating off the coast of Alaska. Various military personnel lined up to salute him. Then came the most amazing moment. Together with Trump, Putin got into "The Beast" – the heavily armored limousine of the US president. The dictator, who invaded a sovereign state three and a half years ago and has been isolated ever since, rides next to the most powerful man in the world at an American military base. No wonder he was smiling in the back seat

- adds the publication.

Trump received an invitation to Moscow instead of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine - Independent16.08.25, 06:01 • 4676 views

It is emphasized that at the press conference after the meeting, Putin was invited to speak before Trump and talked about welcoming him upon arrival, calling him "dear neighbor."

One would think it was a summit on Putin's territory, not the other way around. An agreement was mentioned, but no details about what was agreed upon were reported. There was no mention of the next meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as promised. And there was no word about the main issue: a ceasefire. Trump is rarely silent – but for Putin, he was. Trump is the producer of his presidency, and this summit was carefully planned, made for television, even if it was organized at the last minute. But it was Putin who seemed to be pulling the strings. Journalists shouted questions at him about whether he underestimated Ukraine and about civilian killings. But he paid no attention to it

- journalists emphasize. 

The publication also notes that "Putin arrived to applause - and will leave satisfied." "The Kremlin team, as always, was well prepared. They know that Trump responds to flattery. And Putin flattered him.

One of Trump's most consistent talking points is that he would never have invaded Ukraine if he had been president. Putin supported him, saying that this was the correct opinion. Trump also says that Putin agreed with him that he would have won the 2020 election.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump promised "severe consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to a truce. There is no indication that he agreed.

However, Trump appeared on Fox News and spoke enthusiastically about him, claiming that Putin "spoke very sincerely" and that he believes the Russian president truly wishes to end the war in Ukraine.

The fact that Putin started the war and continues the attack on Ukraine was, it seems, ignored.

Trump applauded Putin after his arrival in Alaska, and the Russian president, apparently, patted himself on the back on the way out

 - journalists summarize.

Recall

US President Donald Trump failed to secure any commitments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war in Ukraine after the summit in Alaska, which "began with fanfare but ended in an anticlimax."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

