Trump received an invitation to Moscow instead of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine - Independent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Trump only received an invitation to Moscow, and the war in Ukraine will likely continue, writes the British publication.

Trump received an invitation to Moscow instead of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine - Independent

The presidents of the Russian Federation and the USA, appearing at the press conference earlier than expected, thereby indicated the degree of "progress" in the negotiations. And although cameras, microphones, and spotlights were directed at the two central objects of attention of the current day, all this looks more like a "theater of wasted time" - no agreement has been reached, the war will rage, but Trump and Putin will get their headlines in the media.

The Independent writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska was more like a theatrical performance than an event leading to a significant breakthrough in the current situation of Russia's war in Ukraine, believes the author of The Independent.

Before President Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, press secretary Karoline Leavitt had already downplayed the significance of the event.

On Wednesday morning, she described the summit as an "exercise in listening"

- the publication reminds.

So indeed, - according to the results, the harvest is not very abundant. There will be no agreement yet, says Trump. The Independent notes that the head of the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Russian dictator, but all Trump got was an invitation to Moscow.

The US President hinted at a territorial exchange and new security guarantees for Ukraine after the summit with Putin16.08.25, 05:06 • 2168 views

The leaders of the countries appeared at the press conference after the meeting, earlier than expected, the author notes. According to Trump - they agreed on "most points", the meeting was very good, "10 out of 10"; "we must meet," adds Putin, "next time in Moscow." "Interesting," replies Trump.

But the main point is:

Undefined "progress" has been made, some "advancement", topics for discussion, but "no deal until there is a deal"

- writes The Independent.

In the context of possible theses during the negotiations, the publication emphasizes

Alaska, an ideal place to suggest – as leaks suggest – that Russia is carrying out a "West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine," as all available geopolitical sources indicate that the solution has already played out so well for all involved.

But in the end, the theatrical dance of two egomaniacs continues - they received a lot of attention - cameras, microphones, spotlights, and media headlines.

The war in Ukraine will rage. No agreement will ever be reached. Trump will get a few nice words

- believes the author of the material in The Independent.

Recall

One of the aircraft of the "Russia" flight detachment arrived in Alaska, where the summit between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump is to take place.

US President Donald Trump claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the US, which he did not have during Joe Biden's term.

Donald Trump announced a "very good meeting" with Vladimir Putin, noting agreement on many points. Trump expressed a desire to stop the deaths of people in Ukraine, although a full understanding on a ceasefire was not reached.

Vladimir Putin announced excellent contact with Donald Trump and reaching an agreement.

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional sanctions against Moscow after meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine