The US President hinted at a territorial exchange and new security guarantees for Ukraine after the summit with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Donald Trump stated that issues of territorial exchange and Ukraine's security were discussed at the summit with Vladimir Putin. Possible security guarantees will not involve NATO participation.

The US President hinted at a territorial exchange and new security guarantees for Ukraine after the summit with Putin

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Donald Trump stated that issues of territorial exchange and Ukraine's security were discussed at the summit with Vladimir Putin, with possible security guarantees not involving NATO participation. This was reported by UNN, citing Trump's interview.

Details

US President Donald Trump, during a Fox News broadcast with Sean Hannity, hinted at details of negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, issues of territorial exchange and security measures for Ukraine were discussed during the summit.

Host Hannity suggested that there might be "some territorial exchanges" and an increase in Russian territorial gains, while Ukraine, in turn, would receive "security measures that would not be related to NATO."

Trump confirmed that these issues were discussed and added:

"I think these are the points we discussed, and these are the points on which we largely agreed. In fact, I think we agreed on many issues."

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelensky must agree to possible arrangements.

Stepan Haftko

