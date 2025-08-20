Musk suspends creation of his own political party and bets on Vance - WSJ

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk is gradually suspending plans to create his own political party. At the same time, he may support Vice President JD Vance if he wants to run for president, reports The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

Musk announced his intention to create a political party in July after a public dispute with US President Donald Trump over a tax cut and spending bill. Now, according to WSJ, he has recently partially focused on maintaining ties with Vice President JD Vance. He also allegedly admitted to his associates that creating a political party would harm his relationship with Vance.

It is noted that the billionaire is considering using some of his financial resources to support Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX spent almost $300 million in 2024 to help Trump win the presidential race. Vance, who called for a truce after Musk's public dispute with Trump, confirmed his position in August and said he asked the billionaire to return to the Republican ranks.

Addition

Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk's idea of creating a third political party in the US, calling it "ridiculous" and stating that Musk "went off the rails." Trump believes that such parties only create chaos.

Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party, the "American Party," after surveying his subscribers. The party's goal is to "restore freedom" to the United States, opposing the two-party system.