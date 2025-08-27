There will be no world war, but there will be an economic one - Trump

$41.430.15
August 26, 05:12 PM • 37386 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 71452 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 48325 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 111000 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 138039 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 136361 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55902 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152535 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63305 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56621 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy
First visits will be to Ukraine and Poland: Lithuanian Seimas approved the country's new prime minister
Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against Ukraine
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 37384 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 110995 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 136356 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Ammunition
Hryvnia
Diia (service)

There will be no world war, but there will be an economic one - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to use economic sanctions to prevent a world war. He also noted that there would be no world war, but there could be an economic one, which would be bad for Russia.

There will be no world war, but there will be an economic one - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose economic sanctions to prevent a world war. This was reported by UNN with reference to a government meeting at the White House on Tuesday, August 26.

We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic sanctions because we're not going to have a world war. I think if I hadn't won the election, Ukraine would have been in a world war. Now it won't turn into a world war.

- said Donald Trump.

"There will be no world war, but there will be an economic war. And if there is an economic war, it will be bad. Bad for Russia. And I don't want that. But I will still have to look, because, you know, Zelensky is not innocent either. It takes two to tango," Trump added.

Recall

US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025. He also recalled the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Trump's mediation.

It doesn't matter what they say: Trump responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy

Vita Zelenetska

Elections
Steve Witkoff
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine