There will be no world war, but there will be an economic one - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose economic sanctions to prevent a world war. This was reported by UNN with reference to a government meeting at the White House on Tuesday, August 26.

We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic sanctions because we're not going to have a world war. I think if I hadn't won the election, Ukraine would have been in a world war. Now it won't turn into a world war. - said Donald Trump.

"There will be no world war, but there will be an economic war. And if there is an economic war, it will be bad. Bad for Russia. And I don't want that. But I will still have to look, because, you know, Zelensky is not innocent either. It takes two to tango," Trump added.

Recall

US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025. He also recalled the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Trump's mediation.

It doesn't matter what they say: Trump responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy