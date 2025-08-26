It doesn't matter what they say: Trump responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy

US President Donald Trump commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he has no right to sign any legal documents, noting that "it doesn't matter what they say." Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet, as reported by UNN.

Details

A journalist asked Trump: "Last weekend, Sergey Lavrov said that Putin would not sign a peace agreement with Zelenskyy because Russia considers him illegitimate. I'm curious, have the Russians conveyed this to your team?" to which Trump replied: "It doesn't matter what they say. It's all nonsense."

Addition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an interview with NBC News, questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that he has no right to sign any legal documents.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to the statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Sybiha called lectures on legitimacy from a person who has held office for 21 years, serving a ruler for over 25 years, absurd.