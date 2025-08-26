$41.430.15
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 61648 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 42827 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 101929 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 133317 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 130276 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 54315 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 151651 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 62703 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56213 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Tags
Authors
It doesn't matter what they say: Trump responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Donald Trump commented on Sergey Lavrov's statements regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyy's legitimacy. Trump called Lavrov's words "nonsense" and stated that they do not matter.

US President Donald Trump commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he has no right to sign any legal documents, noting that "it doesn't matter what they say." Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet, as reported by UNN.

Details

A journalist asked Trump: "Last weekend, Sergey Lavrov said that Putin would not sign a peace agreement with Zelenskyy because Russia considers him illegitimate. I'm curious, have the Russians conveyed this to your team?" to which Trump replied: "It doesn't matter what they say. It's all nonsense."

Addition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an interview with NBC News, questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that he has no right to sign any legal documents.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to the statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Sybiha called lectures on legitimacy from a person who has held office for 21 years, serving a ruler for over 25 years, absurd.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

