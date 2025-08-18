$41.340.11
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10543 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 10161 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 20897 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57900 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41315 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60446 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42608 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 121035 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107268 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
We allow elections - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 10167 views

President Zelenskyy confirmed readiness to hold elections. This requires appropriate security conditions.

We allow elections - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, confirmed his readiness to hold elections. This requires appropriate "security conditions," UNN reports, citing a live broadcast of the joint press conference of the two leaders.

We are open to holding elections. We must hold elections in safe circumstances. We need a ceasefire on the battlefield so that people can legally hold elections safely.

- Zelenskyy noted. 

Addition 

In Ukraine, according to legislation, local elections were supposed to be held on the last Sunday of October this year. However, due to martial law, they will not be held on the scheduled date. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Elections
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine