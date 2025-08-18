We allow elections - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, confirmed his readiness to hold elections. This requires appropriate "security conditions," UNN reports, citing a live broadcast of the joint press conference of the two leaders.

We are open to holding elections. We must hold elections in safe circumstances. We need a ceasefire on the battlefield so that people can legally hold elections safely. - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

In Ukraine, according to legislation, local elections were supposed to be held on the last Sunday of October this year. However, due to martial law, they will not be held on the scheduled date.