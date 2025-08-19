European leaders doubt the longevity of US security guarantees for Ukraine after Trump's presidency

US President Donald Trump admitted that even if Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement to cease fire, the future of the conflict will depend on who is in the Oval Office in Washington.

European leaders who accompanied Zelenskyy's visit to Washington expressed their concerns to Trump during yesterday's meetings.

They have doubts whether US guarantees in a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine will be ensured after Trump's presidential term ends?

The head of the White House admitted that such a question exists.

Yes, they did. We talked about it. Yes, that's right. I can say the same about them - Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The US President admitted that even if Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement, the future of the conflict will depend on who presides in the White House.

The US President and European leaders are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's long-term aggression. Among the key topics of discussion is the conclusion of security guarantees to prevent Russia from attempting to invade again. Of course, all this is provided that the parties reach a currently hard-to-reach peace agreement.

Donald Trump stated that European countries would send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine, but the US president did not announce the participation of American troops in this mission.

Trump called Ukraine's NATO membership practically impossible.

Trump: Russia is a powerful military state, like it or not