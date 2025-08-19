European leaders doubt the longevity of US security guarantees for Ukraine after Trump's presidency

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 3538 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13387 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 14891 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16391 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 17032 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18258 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 72456 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 60047 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 74865 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 93580 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 91190 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 80988 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 11324 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 84539 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 12928 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13399 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 14899 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16398 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 10084 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 17036 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 8448 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 81372 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 47089 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 104529 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 93816 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
The Guardian
United States dollar

European leaders doubt the longevity of US security guarantees for Ukraine after Trump's presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

European leaders expressed concern to Donald Trump about US security guarantees for Ukraine after his presidential term. Trump acknowledged that the future of the conflict depends on who will be in the Oval Office.

European leaders doubt the longevity of US security guarantees for Ukraine after Trump's presidency

US President Donald Trump admitted that even if Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement to cease fire, the future of the conflict will depend on who is in the Oval Office in Washington.

UNN reports with reference to Fox News and CNN.

Details

European leaders who accompanied Zelenskyy's visit to Washington expressed their concerns to Trump during yesterday's meetings.

They have doubts whether US guarantees in a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine will be ensured after Trump's presidential term ends?

The head of the White House admitted that such a question exists.

Yes, they did. We talked about it. Yes, that's right. I can say the same about them

- Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The US President admitted that even if Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement, the future of the conflict will depend on who presides in the White House.

Thus, efforts aimed at deterring Russian aggression, including potential future aggression, will largely depend on who is in the Oval Office. This was discussed in an interview with Fox News.

Reference

The US President and European leaders are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's long-term aggression. Among the key topics of discussion is the conclusion of security guarantees to prevent Russia from attempting to invade again. Of course, all this is provided that the parties reach a currently hard-to-reach peace agreement.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that European countries would send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine, but the US president did not announce the participation of American troops in this mission.

Trump called Ukraine's NATO membership practically impossible.

Trump: Russia is a powerful military state, like it or not19.08.25, 16:49 • 588 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Elections
Oval Office
Fox News
United States Department of Defense
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
North America
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine