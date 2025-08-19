Trump: Russia is a powerful military state, like it or not

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia is a much stronger state, and this war should not have been started, UNN writes, citing the American leader's statement to Fox News.

Russia is a powerful military state, you know, whether people like it or not, it's a powerful state. It's a much bigger state. This is not a war that should have been started. You don't do that. You don't fight against a state that is 10 times stronger. - said Trump.

He also added that the US has the best military equipment in the world, which they provided to Ukraine.

"All the equipment we produce is the best equipment in the world, certainly. Everyone else is nothing. So we gave them (Ukraine - ed.) a lot of equipment. "Everyone else is like, 'we also put in a lot of effort,'" he emphasized.

Because of this, in his opinion, "Ukrainian soldiers were very powerful. Because they are fighting against a force that is much larger and much more powerful. And you know, they didn't stop," he added.

And this is despite the fact that, according to him, a larger part of Donbas is currently controlled by Russians.

I… I assume you all saw the map. You know that a large part of the territory has been captured. And this territory has already been captured. Now they are talking about Donbas, but now Donbas, as you know, is 79% owned and controlled by Russia. - Trump concluded.

Trump denied calling Putin in front of European leaders