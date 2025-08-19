$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 8416 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11193 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 12987 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15042 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17205 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 65624 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 56169 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 71209 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 89970 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Trump denied calling Putin in front of European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Donald Trump stated that he did not call Putin in front of European leaders so as not to show disrespect to the Russian president. The White House had previously published a photo of Trump's conversation with the Kremlin leader during negotiations with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Trump denied calling Putin in front of European leaders

US President Donald Trump said he did not call the Russian president in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the Russian president, UNN writes with reference to the American leader's statement to Fox News.

Details

A journalist asked Trump if he planned to call Putin yesterday in front of European leaders who were present in the room. Trump replied that he did not intend to do so in order not to "complicate the situation" and not to show disrespect to the Russian president.

Well, I think they expected me not to do it in front of them. I thought it would be disrespectful to President Putin. You know, I wouldn't do that because they don't have the warmest relationship. And actually, President Putin didn't want to talk to people from Europe. I mean, that was part of the problem.

- Trump said.

Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not19.08.25, 15:26 • 1208 views

Recall

The White House published a photo of Donald Trump's phone conversation with Vladimir Putin during negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

The White House statement also emphasizes the revival of American leadership and Trump's desire for peace.

Trump hopes for "good" Putin behavior and believes Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations19.08.25, 15:22 • 1286 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States