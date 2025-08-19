Trump denied calling Putin in front of European leaders

US President Donald Trump said he did not call the Russian president in front of European leaders so as "not to show disrespect" to the Russian president, UNN writes with reference to the American leader's statement to Fox News.

A journalist asked Trump if he planned to call Putin yesterday in front of European leaders who were present in the room. Trump replied that he did not intend to do so in order not to "complicate the situation" and not to show disrespect to the Russian president.

Well, I think they expected me not to do it in front of them. I thought it would be disrespectful to President Putin. You know, I wouldn't do that because they don't have the warmest relationship. And actually, President Putin didn't want to talk to people from Europe. I mean, that was part of the problem. - Trump said.

The White House published a photo of Donald Trump's phone conversation with Vladimir Putin during negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

The White House statement also emphasizes the revival of American leadership and Trump's desire for peace.

