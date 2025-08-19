Trump hopes for "good" Putin behavior and believes Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations

US President Donald Trump, after the summit in Washington, expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "flexible" in negotiations, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Trump, on Fox News, responded to a request for an update on a possible trilateral meeting involving Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He says he called Putin yesterday and hopes that the Russian leader's behaviour is "going to be good".

If not, it's going to be a "rough situation", Trump adds.

Trump says that he hopes Zelensky "does what he has to do", but stresses that he needs to be "flexible" in negotiations too.

Trump adds that he wouldn't say Zelensky and Putin are ever going to be "best friends", but observes that the two leaders are the ones that "have to call the shots".

