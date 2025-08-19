Trump hopes for "good" Putin behavior and believes Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 6684 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10068 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 12006 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 14460 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 16807 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 63781 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 55022 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 70196 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 88960 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 67657 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 80177 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 70197 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 8086 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 73901 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine07:45 AM • 10546 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 6692 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10074 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 12009 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 6244 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 14463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 5906 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 70953 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 43610 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 101339 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 90863 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Trump hopes for "good" Putin behavior and believes Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

US President Donald Trump believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations. Trump also hopes for good behavior from Putin.

Trump hopes for "good" Putin behavior and believes Zelenskyy should be flexible in negotiations

US President Donald Trump, after the summit in Washington, expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "flexible" in negotiations, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Trump, on Fox News, responded to a request for an update on a possible trilateral meeting involving Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He says he called Putin yesterday and hopes that the Russian leader's behaviour is "going to be good".

If not, it's going to be a "rough situation", Trump adds.

Trump says that he hopes Zelensky "does what he has to do", but stresses that he needs to be "flexible" in negotiations too.

Trump adds that he wouldn't say Zelensky and Putin are ever going to be "best friends", but observes that the two leaders are the ones that "have to call the shots".

Both will have to make concessions: Rubio stated US hopes for an agreement at the Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit19.08.25, 09:55 • 4094 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine