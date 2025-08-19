Both will have to make concessions: Rubio stated US hopes for an agreement at the Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit

The US hopes that an agreement can be reached at the trilateral meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, American leader Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Russian and Ukrainian sides will have to make certain concessions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rubio was present during Trump's conversation with Putin.

In that conversation, the president suggested that Zelenskyy and Putin meet, so we are now working on that to try to arrange their meeting somewhere, which, again, would be an unprecedented opportunity. And if all goes well, hopefully the next meeting will be a meeting of Presidents Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, where we hope to conclude an agreement. We have not yet reached that goal, but that is what we are striving for, and that is one of the issues we discussed today – how to get there - Rubio said.

Rubio claims that Putin agrees to meet with Zelenskyy.

"But the very fact that Putin says, 'Of course, I will meet with Zelenskyy' – that's already serious. I'm not saying they will leave that room as best friends. I'm not saying they will leave there with a peace agreement. But, I think the fact that people are now talking to each other indicates that this hasn't happened for three and a half years. It was a stalemate war, a war of death and destruction," Rubio stated.

Rubio also commented on the issue of territories occupied by Russia.

When asked if the main stumbling block is that Russia wants to keep the land it seized militarily, and how to get around that, Rubio replied: "Listen, that's why you have to give the guys (Zelenskyy and Putin - ed.) room to work. They have their constituencies, understand? They have their considerations, and you don't want to drop either side on this issue. But let me say this: I think everyone understands that one of the key conditions for achieving this goal is for Ukraine to feel secure and move forward. Essentially, they must believe that after this war ends, they will never be invaded again."

The US Secretary of State also stated that in any negotiations aimed at ending a war or any conflict, both sides must not only receive but also give.

Essentially, one side will not get 100% here. Each side will have to make certain concessions. And, obviously, the land or the place where this border is drawn – where the war ends – will be part of that conversation. And it's not easy, and perhaps it's even unfair, but it's what's needed to end the war. And that has been true in every war - Rubio stated.

He noted that the only wars that do not end this way are those that involve the unconditional surrender of one side or the other.

"We will not see that in this conflict. So, obviously, this issue will be discussed, and the president has been very clear. Ultimately, what these borders will look like is up to Putin, Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian side to decide what each of them can live with. We will be there to facilitate this, to make it possible, and to ensure that both sides are negotiating," Rubio said.

NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine

Addition

Zelenskyy after negotiations at the White House stated that the issue of territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed "informed source," stated that the White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August.