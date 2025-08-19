NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Monday that 30 countries are working on a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that the US is now ready to join this initiative, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.



In an interview with FOX News after talks at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte called the talks "very successful" and said that countries are focused on security guarantees that could come into effect after a ceasefire or, preferably, a full-fledged peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

So, over the past few months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, a group of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, has been working on this concept of security guarantees - said Rutte.

The US has now stated that the United States wants to join this. What exactly is meant by US participation will be discussed in the coming days - noted the NATO Secretary General.

According to Rutte, on Monday, Trump had a phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, which resulted in an agreement to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy before the trilateral summit.

"In a conversation with President Putin, he managed to get Putin's consent for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy to take place first. So now they will discuss where it will be," he said.

When asked whether territorial concessions from Ukraine were considered, Rutte replied that this issue was not discussed in Washington.

He also emphasized that Ukraine's NATO membership is not part of the current negotiations.

"NATO's official position since the 2024 summit is that there is an irreversible path to NATO for Ukraine," he said. "But what we are discussing here is not NATO membership. What we are discussing here is security guarantees for Ukraine under Article 5."

Rutte's remarks came after Trump hosted him, Zelenskyy, and several European leaders at the White House to discuss the next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Among the leaders who participated in the talks on Monday were British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.