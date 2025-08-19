$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
05:19 AM • 292 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 21170 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 42626 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 28604 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 24599 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 34129 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 82509 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49761 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 80389 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48177 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPDAugust 18, 07:38 PM • 8188 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILDAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 10286 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 15958 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - AxiosAugust 18, 09:50 PM • 4634 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 24299 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 82513 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 80392 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 120626 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 137646 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 136070 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 16873 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 77068 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 68467 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 101075 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 86512 views
Actual
Oil
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle

NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that 30 countries are working on a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which the US is now ready to join. Trump agreed to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy before the trilateral summit.

NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Monday that 30 countries are working on a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that the US is now ready to join this initiative, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Details

In an interview with FOX News after talks at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte called the talks "very successful" and said that countries are focused on security guarantees that could come into effect after a ceasefire or, preferably, a full-fledged peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

So, over the past few months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, a group of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, has been working on this concept of security guarantees

- said Rutte.

The US has now stated that the United States wants to join this. What exactly is meant by US participation will be discussed in the coming days

- noted the NATO Secretary General.

According to Rutte, on Monday, Trump had a phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, which resulted in an agreement to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy before the trilateral summit.

"In a conversation with President Putin, he managed to get Putin's consent for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy to take place first. So now they will discuss where it will be," he said.

When asked whether territorial concessions from Ukraine were considered, Rutte replied that this issue was not discussed in Washington.

Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting19.08.25, 03:35 • 3070 views

He also emphasized that Ukraine's NATO membership is not part of the current negotiations.

"NATO's official position since the 2024 summit is that there is an irreversible path to NATO for Ukraine," he said. "But what we are discussing here is not NATO membership. What we are discussing here is security guarantees for Ukraine under Article 5."

Rutte's remarks came after Trump hosted him, Zelenskyy, and several European leaders at the White House to discuss the next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Among the leaders who participated in the talks on Monday were British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Stephen Kotkin
Fox News
Alexander Stubb
European Commission
White House
Song Hye-kyo
NATO
Jill Biden
Mario Testino
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Australia
Donald Trump
Lysychansk
European Union
Grant Shapps
Emmanuel Macron
Tokmak
Finland
Boris Pistorius
Christian Lindner
Carpathian Mountains
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Donald Tusk
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Oleksandr Usyk
Mikheil Saakashvili