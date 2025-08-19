Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting

During the negotiations at the White House, the possibility of reviewing Ukraine's borders was not discussed. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the meeting, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to him, this issue should be decided by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of a possible trilateral meeting with Russia.

We did not discuss this today. Everyone understands, including US President Donald Trump, that when it comes to territories, this is a matter for the Ukrainian President. He should discuss it in a trilateral format, and also, probably, in further negotiations with Vladimir Putin. - said Rutte.

He emphasized that an understanding was reached between the leaders: in order to talk about any territories, security guarantees must be defined. According to the NATO Secretary General, all coalition countries must agree on what these guarantees will mean.

Recall

After negotiations at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks