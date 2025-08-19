Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 13112 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 27501 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 22807 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 19274 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 30005 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 76987 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 48241 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 76091 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47692 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132956 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.4m/s
73%
751mm
Popular news
"This is impossible": Zelenskyy rejected territorial concessions to Russia before meeting with TrumpAugust 18, 03:36 PM • 9532 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpAugust 18, 04:07 PM • 46393 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 12929 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House09:48 PM • 11263 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times10:11 PM • 11880 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 76987 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 76091 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 117174 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 134679 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132956 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 12930 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 75439 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67109 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 99753 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 85357 views
Actual
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter

Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of revising Ukraine's borders was not discussed at the White House. This issue should be resolved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trilateral format.

Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting

During the negotiations at the White House, the possibility of reviewing Ukraine's borders was not discussed. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the meeting, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to him, this issue should be decided by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of a possible trilateral meeting with Russia.

We did not discuss this today. Everyone understands, including US President Donald Trump, that when it comes to territories, this is a matter for the Ukrainian President. He should discuss it in a trilateral format, and also, probably, in further negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

- said Rutte.

He emphasized that an understanding was reached between the leaders: in order to talk about any territories, security guarantees must be defined. According to the NATO Secretary General, all coalition countries must agree on what these guarantees will mean.

Recall

After negotiations at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks19.08.25, 02:52 • 742 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska