Rutte: Ukraine's borders were not discussed during the White House meeting
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of revising Ukraine's borders was not discussed at the White House. This issue should be resolved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trilateral format.
Details
According to him, this issue should be decided by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of a possible trilateral meeting with Russia.
We did not discuss this today. Everyone understands, including US President Donald Trump, that when it comes to territories, this is a matter for the Ukrainian President. He should discuss it in a trilateral format, and also, probably, in further negotiations with Vladimir Putin.
He emphasized that an understanding was reached between the leaders: in order to talk about any territories, security guarantees must be defined. According to the NATO Secretary General, all coalition countries must agree on what these guarantees will mean.
Recall
After negotiations at the White House, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."
