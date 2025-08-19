Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks

European allies, during negotiations at the White House, made it clear that real negotiations to end the war in Ukraine can only take place with Ukraine's participation. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after the meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, such a summit must be carefully prepared, with a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take place within the next two weeks.

Merz also said that the conversation with US President Donald Trump was "very frank."

A very good, focused atmosphere. A relaxed atmosphere between Trump and Zelenskyy. - emphasized the German Chancellor.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine should not be forced to withdraw from its territories, and the US, according to him, is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and coordinate them with Europe.

Recall

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the meeting at the White House successful. At the same time, according to him, "the next steps will be more difficult, we must put pressure on Russia."

