"This was the best of our meetings": Zelenskyy shared details of negotiations with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly praised his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. This is reported by UNN.

"It was the best of our meetings," the head of state said during a briefing.

According to him, he showed "the situation on the battlefield to American allies" on a map.

Who really controls what on the battlefield, on our land, in the temporarily occupied territories - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the key issue, as a start to ending the war, was security guarantees for Ukraine.

"With the USA, we discussed the issue that all parties must demonstrate a desire to end the war. This is a diplomatic meeting at the level of leaders. If no party demonstrates such a desire, then we will act accordingly," the President of Ukraine stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House after talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders. The head of state left the White House "in a long convoy of black security vehicles."

