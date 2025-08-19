Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting could take place by the end of August - Axios
Kyiv • UNN
The White House hopes to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.
The White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed "informed source," writes UNN.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump summarized the results of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on the social network Truth Social. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to Trump, during the meeting, the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States of America.
Everyone is very happy about the prospect of peace for Russia and Ukraine
He noted that after the meetings, he called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and "began organizing a meeting, the location of which is yet to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."
After this meeting, there will be a trilateral one, in which the two presidents and I personally will participate
He emphasized that this is "a very good, timely step towards ending the war that has been going on for almost four years."
"Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine," Trump summarized.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.
