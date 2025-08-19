Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting could take place by the end of August - Axios

The White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed "informed source," writes UNN.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump summarized the results of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on the social network Truth Social. This is reported by UNN.

According to Trump, during the meeting, the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States of America.

Everyone is very happy about the prospect of peace for Russia and Ukraine - wrote the US president.

He noted that after the meetings, he called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and "began organizing a meeting, the location of which is yet to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

After this meeting, there will be a trilateral one, in which the two presidents and I personally will participate - announced Trump.

He emphasized that this is "a very good, timely step towards ending the war that has been going on for almost four years."

"Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine," Trump summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.

