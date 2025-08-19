$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 23455 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 21002 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17585 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28663 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 75328 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47783 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74892 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47540 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132077 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting could take place by the end of August - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The White House hopes to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.

Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting could take place by the end of August - Axios

The White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed "informed source," writes UNN.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump summarized the results of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on the social network Truth Social. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, during the meeting, the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States of America.

Everyone is very happy about the prospect of peace for Russia and Ukraine

- wrote the US president.

He noted that after the meetings, he called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and "began organizing a meeting, the location of which is yet to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

After this meeting, there will be a trilateral one, in which the two presidents and I personally will participate

- announced Trump.

He emphasized that this is "a very good, timely step towards ending the war that has been going on for almost four years."

"Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine," Trump summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.

Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine