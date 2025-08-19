Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times

Ukraine will not accept any agreement, including territorial concessions to Russia, and insists on a ceasefire as the first step towards a full-fledged peace agreement. This is reported by Financial Times, citing a document adopted following negotiations at the White House, informs UNN.

The document allegedly states that "lasting peace must be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on a security system that will prevent future aggression."

According to the document, Kyiv also rejects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal, made to US President Donald Trump in Alaska, to freeze the rest of the front line if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partially occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This would create a springboard for further and rapid advance of Russian troops to the city of Dnipro and achieve the goals of aggression by other means - the document states.

It is also noted that Kyiv insists on receiving full compensation from Moscow for wartime damages, which can be paid from frozen Russian assets totaling $300 billion. In addition, any easing of sanctions should only be granted if Russia adheres to a future peace agreement and "fair play."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.

