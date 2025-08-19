$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22596 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20654 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17253 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28412 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74962 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47676 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74631 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131888 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5530 views

Ukraine will not accept any deal, including territorial concessions to Russia, and insists on a ceasefire. Kyiv also rejects Putin's proposal to freeze the front line and demands full compensation for damages.

Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times

Ukraine will not accept any agreement, including territorial concessions to Russia, and insists on a ceasefire as the first step towards a full-fledged peace agreement. This is reported by Financial Times, citing a document adopted following negotiations at the White House, informs UNN.

Details

The document allegedly states that "lasting peace must be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on a security system that will prevent future aggression."

According to the document, Kyiv also rejects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal, made to US President Donald Trump in Alaska, to freeze the rest of the front line if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partially occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This would create a springboard for further and rapid advance of Russian troops to the city of Dnipro and achieve the goals of aggression by other means

- the document states.

It is also noted that Kyiv insists on receiving full compensation from Moscow for wartime damages, which can be paid from frozen Russian assets totaling $300 billion. In addition, any easing of sanctions should only be granted if Russia adheres to a future peace agreement and "fair play."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.

And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - Axios19.08.25, 00:50 • 1414 views

