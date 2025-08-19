And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - Axios

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, interrupting a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven European leaders at the White House. This is reported by Axios, citing two sources familiar with the conversation, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that earlier on Monday, Trump stated that Putin was expecting a call from him after the negotiations concluded. Trump said he hoped to quickly organize a trilateral summit involving Putin and Zelenskyy, but Putin has not yet agreed to this idea.

Trump also called Zelenskyy after the summit with Putin concluded. However, in this case, Trump took a break from the meeting with the Europeans to make the call - the media notes.

According to the publication's sources, Trump discussed the idea of a trilateral summit at a meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

"He said he wanted to talk about it with Putin and that he wanted to do it soon, but did not name a date or location," the article says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump interrupted talks with Europeans to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It later became known that the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders at the White House concluded. This was reported by UNN sources in the Ukrainian delegation. In turn, the President's Office reported that the meeting had ended, but the leaders remained at the White House to continue negotiations, possibly in a different format.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete