Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with European leaders and Trump in Washington, UNN reports.

I showed the president many details on the map, and many details regarding the hostilities. Thank you for the map. I think we had a constructive meeting, very specific. I am extremely grateful to all the leaders present here - said Zelenskyy.

White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting