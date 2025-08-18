Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy called the meeting with Donald Trump constructive and concrete. He showed the American leader details of the hostilities on the map.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with European leaders and Trump in Washington, UNN reports.
I showed the president many details on the map, and many details regarding the hostilities. Thank you for the map. I think we had a constructive meeting, very specific. I am extremely grateful to all the leaders present here
