White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 2764 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 13295 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 16332 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 13443 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 24931 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 68566 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 45493 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 69287 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 45995 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 127695 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 110489 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 45831 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 10102 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"August 18, 01:32 PM • 5980 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 40487 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 68537 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 69266 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 110796 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 129014 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 127681 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 5304 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 73254 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 65174 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 97984 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 83735 views
Actual
Twitter
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe
Elections

White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House published a photo with a map of Ukraine from the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents. After that, Trump met with European leaders.

White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The White House showed a photo with a map of Ukraine from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The photo was published on X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, writes UNN.

Before heading to a multilateral meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House…

- Scavino captioned the photo.

Trump and Zelenskyy headed to meet with European leaders after talks - White House18.08.25, 21:49 • 1728 views

After the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington, a multilateral meeting began between the US President and European leaders, who arrived at the White House earlier today.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Twitter