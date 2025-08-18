White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The White House showed a photo with a map of Ukraine from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The photo was published on X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, writes UNN.

Before heading to a multilateral meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House… - Scavino captioned the photo.

Trump and Zelenskyy headed to meet with European leaders after talks - White House

After the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington, a multilateral meeting began between the US President and European leaders, who arrived at the White House earlier today.