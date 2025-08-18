$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:34 PM • 8148 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10206 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 9936 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 20638 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57143 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41001 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 59804 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42333 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 120569 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107148 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Tags
Authors
Trump and Zelenskyy headed to meet with European leaders after talks - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump began at 8:15 PM Kyiv time, consisting of public and closed parts. After this, the leaders went to meet with their European counterparts.

Trump and Zelenskyy headed to meet with European leaders after talks - White House

The White House announced that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to a meeting with European leaders. This was reported by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the US President and Communications Advisor, on X, writes UNN.

President Trump and President Zelensky are heading to a meeting with European leaders

- Martin reported.

The White House on X reported that "President Trump participated in a family photo with European leaders." The published video shows that President Zelensky is also present.

This happened after the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, which began around 8:15 PM Kyiv time. First there was a public part, and then a closed one.

At today's Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, there was a "completely different tone" - Bloomberg18.08.25, 21:00 • 2588 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv