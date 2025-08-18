Trump and Zelenskyy headed to meet with European leaders after talks - White House

The White House announced that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to a meeting with European leaders. This was reported by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the US President and Communications Advisor, on X, writes UNN.

President Trump and President Zelensky are heading to a meeting with European leaders - Martin reported.

The White House on X reported that "President Trump participated in a family photo with European leaders." The published video shows that President Zelensky is also present.

This happened after the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, which began around 8:15 PM Kyiv time. First there was a public part, and then a closed one.

At today's Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, there was a "completely different tone" - Bloomberg