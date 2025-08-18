At today's Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, there was a "completely different tone" - Bloomberg

At the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in the Oval Office at the White House, there is a "completely different tone," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"A completely different tone - so far - than the infamous February Oval Office spat. Trump is downplaying his past criticism of Zelenskyy and Ukraine, while Zelenskyy cautiously began by thanking both Trump and the First Lady," the publication writes.

"Everything is going well," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, on social media.

As Bloomberg points out, the open part of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting concluded without any "flashes."

"Zelenskyy is clearly trying to set a softer tone for this meeting than during his last appearance in the Oval Office, even handing Trump a copy of a letter his wife Olena sent to Melania Trump regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, expressing gratitude for her letter to Putin last week," the publication notes.

Bloomberg also noted that "at the infamous Oval Office meeting in February, there was a lot of fuss about Zelenskyy's attire, with conservative figures ridiculing him for not wearing a suit. "Today he is in a jacket and (fully) buttoned shirt, without a tie. You could call it a suit," the publication writes.

As the publication notes, "Zelenskyy seized the moment" - Brian Glenn, a correspondent for a conservative and pro-Trump publication, criticized Zelenskyy last time for not wearing a suit. "Today, Glenn praised Zelenskyy's attire, and Zelenskyy joked with Glenn for wearing 'the same suit.' Trump laughed heartily," the publication notes.

"I like it," Trump said, according to Bloomberg, gesturing to Zelenskyy's outfit.

"The best I have," Zelenskyy replied.

At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised