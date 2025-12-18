$42.340.00
Russian border guards illegally crossed Estonian border - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4824 views

Three Russian border guards illegally crossed the border of Estonia, an EU and NATO member. They crossed the control line on the Narva River on foot and then returned to Russian territory.

Three Russian border guards illegally crossed the border with Estonia, which is an EU and NATO member. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three Russian border guards illegally crossed the border. It is reported that FSB border guards crossed the control line on foot on a breakwater in the Narva border river near the village of Vasknarva, where they arrived on a hovercraft. Then they returned to Russian territory.

Bild published a video of the border crossing.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that this incident is another evidence of Russian hybrid aggression against other countries.

This is what hybrid warfare looks like - Russia, following cable and drone sabotages, continues to probe NATO's reaction

 - he stated.

Recall

Estonia began construction of bunkers on the border with Russia to protect against possible attacks. By 2027, they plan to build up to 600 structures as part of the Baltic defense line.

Yevhen Ustimenko

