EU explains postponement of Ukraine funding consideration at summit: technical groups are looking for solutions

Technical teams on the sidelines of the EU summit are trying to find a "way forward" on funding for Ukraine, and this could take "hours," as the issue has been moved down the European Council's agenda, while a German official believes that discussions on a loan to Ukraine are "moving in the right direction," UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

European Council President António Costa changed the agenda to discuss other key issues before returning to the difficult question of how to continue funding Ukraine's defense. This is because technical teams are simultaneously trying to find a way forward, a process that could take hours.

"Discussions on conclusions regarding funding for Ukraine are ongoing, so the President of the European Council decided to advance discussions on enlargement," a senior EU official said.

Meanwhile, a senior German official told reporters: "There is a general willingness - almost everyone says it - that we need to find an agreement today on the 90 billion proposed by the European Commission and to be provided to Ukraine.

"To allow more time for the discussions that are currently taking place, particularly with the Belgians, the part about financing Ukraine has been moved further down today's agenda, which we see as a hopeful sign that things are moving. So, there is movement, things are moving in the right direction, but we are not there yet," the German official noted.

