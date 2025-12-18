EU explains postponement of Ukraine funding consideration at summit: technical groups are looking for solutions

$42.340.00
49.590.04
03:48 PM • 12148 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22237 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20964 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38313 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30011 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17551 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18400 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13875 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28455 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11630 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4656 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4038 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9680 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7368 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4566 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38313 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28455 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37671 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33508 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59429 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7438 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61469 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43270 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41323 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47510 views
EU explains postponement of Ukraine funding consideration at summit: technical groups are looking for solutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10756 views

Technical groups at the EU summit are working to find ways to finance Ukraine, which could take hours. Discussions on a loan for Ukraine are moving in the right direction, a German official assessed.

EU explains postponement of Ukraine funding consideration at summit: technical groups are looking for solutions

Technical teams on the sidelines of the EU summit are trying to find a "way forward" on funding for Ukraine, and this could take "hours," as the issue has been moved down the European Council's agenda, while a German official believes that discussions on a loan to Ukraine are "moving in the right direction," UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

European Council President António Costa changed the agenda to discuss other key issues before returning to the difficult question of how to continue funding Ukraine's defense. This is because technical teams are simultaneously trying to find a way forward, a process that could take hours.

"Discussions on conclusions regarding funding for Ukraine are ongoing, so the President of the European Council decided to advance discussions on enlargement," a senior EU official said.

EU offered Belgium additional guarantees for agreement on Russian assets: the issue of a loan to Ukraine was moved down the summit agenda18.12.25, 14:16 • 3484 views

Meanwhile, a senior German official told reporters: "There is a general willingness - almost everyone says it - that we need to find an agreement today on the 90 billion proposed by the European Commission and to be provided to Ukraine.

"To allow more time for the discussions that are currently taking place, particularly with the Belgians, the part about financing Ukraine has been moved further down today's agenda, which we see as a hopeful sign that things are moving. So, there is movement, things are moving in the right direction, but we are not there yet," the German official noted.

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"18.12.25, 11:54 • 3346 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Belgium
Germany
Ukraine