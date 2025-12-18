EU offered Belgium additional guarantees for agreement on Russian assets: the issue of a loan to Ukraine was moved down the summit agenda

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12335 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22797 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21418 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39012 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30549 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17667 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18481 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13918 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28635 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4988 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4286 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10022 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7752 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39003 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28631 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37842 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33625 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59529 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7800 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61534 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43330 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41376 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47558 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

EU offered Belgium additional guarantees for agreement on Russian assets: the issue of a loan to Ukraine was moved down the summit agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3490 views

EU countries have offered additional guarantees to Belgium to support a plan to provide Ukraine with a 210 billion euro loan from frozen Russian assets. Unused loan funds will be the first line of defense if the EU has to compensate Russia for damages.

EU offered Belgium additional guarantees for agreement on Russian assets: the issue of a loan to Ukraine was moved down the summit agenda

EU countries have offered additional guarantees in a last-ditch effort to secure Belgium's support for a plan to provide Ukraine with a loan based on 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

One of the most difficult issues in the negotiations is how to raise funds in the unlikely scenario that the Kremlin returns them. Belgium's demand for unlimited guarantees from EU countries was deemed unrealistic by most.

However, EU countries have developed a workaround to extend their guarantees to Belgium without exposing their taxpayers' money to even greater risk, the publication writes.

"Unused assets from the loan will be the first line of defense if the EU has to compensate Russia for damages," according to draft amendments seen by the publication, which were discussed by EU diplomats on Wednesday.

The EU intends to send Ukraine 90 billion euros over the next two years, which means there will be a financial buffer for any potential compensation.

"If the remaining funds are not enough, Belgium can use the financial guarantees provided by EU countries," the publication says.

"The text provides unprecedented coverage, leaving no doubt that the risks are shared by all, and Belgium will not be left alone if we do this. The EU supports them," said one official close to the negotiations.

Meanwhile, at the EU summit, the order of agenda items was changed.

Leaders are moving on to discuss enlargement, instead of delving into the issue of financing Ukraine, as planned. They will return to the main issue of the day later, a senior official said.

Some capitals pressed European Council President António Costa to postpone the talks, citing the political sensitivity of the decision - and, ultimately, they got their way, the publication writes.

"This could be a good sign," said one EU diplomat, suggesting that the delay reflects ongoing technical work outside the leaders' room, as well as efforts to find solutions and reduce potential clashes.

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"18.12.25, 11:54 • 3348 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
António Costa
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine