Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:34 PM • 162 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1972 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10287 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10978 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12169 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14523 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12096 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18077 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10733 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8312 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 4088 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10466 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18806 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 17047 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19585 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10265 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18061 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19563 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24979 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51351 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57281 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39284 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37698 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44017 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48984 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3292 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that the texts on frozen Russian assets for the EU summit are still being worked on. Belgium does not support the idea of a reparations loan, but is ready for it if the risks are shared and the country is protected.

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"

Texts on frozen Russian assets for consideration at the EU summit are still in the works, said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, adding that Belgium does not like the idea of a reparations loan, but if the risks are shared and Belgium is protected, "then we will all jump off this cliff together with all Europeans and hope that the parachute holds us," writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The texts that EU leaders are about to discuss "are still changing," Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told Belgian MPs ahead of the European summit.

At the European Council meeting, plans to use hundreds of billions of euros of Russian assets frozen at the Belgian company Euroclear to finance Ukraine will be the main item on the agenda. De Wever has been strongly rejecting this for weeks.

"Frankly, I cannot say for sure" what exactly will be discussed, De Wever told Belgian lawmakers.

Bart De Wever's objections to the frozen assets plan remain relevant, the publication points out. As before, the Belgian Prime Minister called the unpredictable profits from frozen assets a golden goose to support Ukraine.

"Today the plan is to serve this chicken, to eat it," he told MPs.

De Wever is concerned that this idea is "dubious from the point of view of international law" and could undermine confidence in financial markets and Euroclear's authority.

Nevertheless, he also stressed that "Ukraine deserves our full support against Russian aggression, and that supporting Ukraine is... perhaps the best investment in our own security."

At the same time, there is a clear bloc of countries that support a reparations loan, including Germany, Poland, and the Baltic and Northern European countries, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told MPs.

There are geopolitical motives here, he added: "The closer you live to Russia, and the more you remember what communism really means when you have to endure it, the more motivated you are to do it... This is also quite understandable, it's not a criticism."

So, these countries form "a large and powerful bloc, and the European Commission is also leaning towards this," De Wever said.

"So today's task will be to see: what will Europe say?" he noted.

If Europe wants to proceed with the reparations plan, it needs to fully share the risks, implement liquidity guarantees, "and then you have to jump with me. You have to give me this parachute and jump with me," Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told Belgian MPs.

To date, I have not seen any text that meets these conditions

he added.

The Belgian Prime Minister also said that he would carefully review the latest text between 9:00 and 10:00 AM local time, just before meeting with his European counterparts, adding that he was not sure there would be a text to read.

At the same time, De Wever said that today's decision requires unanimous support. It would be "extremely creative" for the EU to argue that a reparations loan could be agreed by a qualified majority vote, as they would only be fulfilling a prior commitment to support Ukraine.

"This is what is legally called a stretch," De Wever said, noting that a shaky legal basis, annulled by the European Supreme Court, could lead to "a whole host of problems."

He also noted that a reparations loan would be the only option on the table, even if Belgium did not block it, adding: "Frankly, I resent the European authorities for this."

But even though Belgium does not like the idea of a reparations loan, if the risks are shared and Belgium is protected, "then we will all jump off this cliff together with all Europeans and hope that the parachute holds us," Bart De Wever told MPs a few minutes before leaving for the European summit.

We will do this because the alternative - no solution, no funding for Ukraine, the collapse of the country - is Europe's ultimate geopolitical failure, which we will feel for decades to come. From then on, we will no longer play any role in the world

- emphasized the Belgian Prime Minister.

Other political forces would be happy if "Europe was completely torn apart" and left "in complete chaos with no solution for Ukraine and with knives drawn," De Wever added, pointing out: "That would be catastrophic."

"The EU's problem is not Belgium, but Trump": Politico learns of continued Washington pressure on Russian assets17.12.25, 08:31 • 20411 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Commission
Belgium
Germany
Ukraine
Poland