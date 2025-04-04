The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on
Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.
The Baltic states and Northern Europe insist on the immediate transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. France, Germany and
other major EU states are against it, considering it a lever of influence on Russia.
The EU is studying options for confiscating frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The use of assets as collateral through the
International Claims Commission is being considered.
A Belgian royal decree dating back to World War II could help preserve frozen Russian assets in the event of a Hungarian veto. Orban threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions, waiting for Trump's position.
European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU is
reassessing the risks of such a move amid a possible reduction in US aid.
The Cabinet of ministers approved the terms of a 40-year loan from Federal Financing Bank for. 20 billion at 1.3% per annum. The
funds will come through a special fund of the World Bank and will be repaid at the expense of frozen assets of the Russian
Federation.
The European Commission is considering allowing Euroclear to use frozen Russian assets to protect the G7 loan to Ukraine. This
could compensate the company for possible losses due to sanctions lawsuits by Russia.
The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 10 kopecks to 41. 23 UAH/USD. In banks and exchange offices, a dollar can be bought for UAH 41.62-41.80, and a euro for UAH 45.30-45.65.
Euroclear promises a first installment of €1. 5 billion from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine in July. The funds will be used for
weapons, air defense, ammunition, and the development of the defense industry.