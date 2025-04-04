$41.340.03
News by theme

UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.

War • March 18, 06:52 AM • 21123 views

EU countries discuss the possibility of confiscating €200 billion of frozen Russian assets: who supports it

The Baltic states and Northern Europe insist on the immediate transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. France, Germany and other major EU states are against it, considering it a lever of influence on Russia.

War • February 25, 01:52 PM • 27536 views

EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg

The EU is studying options for confiscating frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The use of assets as collateral through the International Claims Commission is being considered.

War • February 22, 06:30 PM • 43121 views

The EU can use the 1944 law to maintain sanctions against Russia

A Belgian royal decree dating back to World War II could help preserve frozen Russian assets in the event of a Hungarian veto. Orban threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions, waiting for Trump's position.

Economy • January 17, 04:46 PM • 65350 views

EU economic chief open to confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU is reassessing the risks of such a move amid a possible reduction in US aid.

Economy • December 20, 08:12 AM • 19667 views

Ukraine will receive a 40-year loan of 2 20 billion at the expense of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: what is known about the conditions

The Cabinet of ministers approved the terms of a 40-year loan from Federal Financing Bank for. 20 billion at 1.3% per annum. The funds will come through a special fund of the World Bank and will be repaid at the expense of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Economy • December 9, 10:17 AM • 16664 views

The EU may allow Euroclear to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation: what is known

The European Commission is considering allowing Euroclear to use frozen Russian assets to protect the G7 loan to Ukraine. This could compensate the company for possible losses due to sanctions lawsuits by Russia.

Politics • October 31, 09:34 AM • 18016 views

Currency exchange rate as of July 24: The NBU raised the hryvnia exchange rate by another 10 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 10 kopecks to 41. 23 UAH/USD. In banks and exchange offices, a dollar can be bought for UAH 41.62-41.80, and a euro for UAH 45.30-45.65.

Economy • July 24, 06:19 AM • 18023 views

The government told what 1.5 billion euros from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be used for

Euroclear promises a first installment of €1. 5 billion from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine in July. The funds will be used for weapons, air defense, ammunition, and the development of the defense industry.

War • July 23, 11:09 AM • 111721 views