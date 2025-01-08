ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Changes in the procedure for dismissal of the Head of the ARMA are long overdue, this is confirmed by the audit findings - MP

Changes in the procedure for dismissal of the Head of the ARMA are long overdue, this is confirmed by the audit findings - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121923 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a draft law to change the grounds for early dismissal of the Head of the ARMA. Experts believe the changes are necessary but not sufficient for the agency's effective work.

The need for changes in the procedure for electing and dismissing the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, as well as for improving the efficiency of the asset management process, is long overdue. Therefore, the draft law, which provides for changes in the grounds for early dismissal of the Head of the ARMA, is a step in the right direction. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by MP, anti-corruption expert Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

Details

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 12374, which proposes to define a list of grounds for early termination of the powers of the Head of the ARMA "without the possibility of politically motivated dismissal." According to the document, the head of the ARMA can be dismissed early after the audit commission recognizes his work as ineffective or for improper performance of duties, and one of the deputies should perform the powers of the head of the agency until a new head is appointed.

"The need for changes in both the procedure for electing and dismissing ARMA's leadership and in increasing the efficiency of the asset management process is overdue. Therefore, it is not surprising that it was included in the list of requirements of our European partners. The report of the Accounting Chamber only confirmed the relevance of the changes," said Yurchyshyn.

At the same time, the MP noted that the proposed changes are not holistic, and therefore even their adoption will not significantly improve the work of the ARMA.

"The possibility of dismissing ineffective management based on the results of a negative audit opinion is a positive development. However, the draft law does not include any improvements to the management mechanisms or the restart of the structure under the new rules. So this is a step in the right direction, but very belated. And not a comprehensive one, because without a change in the management system, even the effective leadership of the ARMA will not be able to show a quality result," he emphasized.

Add

Recently, the Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets.

ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Based on the results of the audit, Transparency International Ukraine  pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

