Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60950 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150722 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129193 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136688 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173086 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165585 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104525 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113976 views

Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia: we must force Russia to peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39704 views

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people. The President called for increased pressure on Russia and the unity of partners to protect lives.

Commenting on Russia's strike in Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it demonstrates that the Kremlin wants only war and casualties. That is why we need to put pressure on Moscow and force it to peace. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"A rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia. There was a Russian bomb attack on the city, just on civilians. Unfortunately, 13 people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. 32 people were wounded. We are providing assistance to all of them.  It was a strike on the city, on ordinary people. An absolutely deliberate strike by the Russian army," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this again demonstrates what Russia really needs. They want only war and only victims. 

"That is why we must not lose a single day - we must put pressure on Moscow, we must force Russia to peace, we must continue to do everything necessary to protect lives and stop deaths. And it is critical to preserve the unity of all our partners: America and Europe, all the partners in the world who help," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people . Police paramedics saved 5 people.

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reportedthat a 13-year-old girl was among those wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

He also said that at least 80 people have sought medical care after today's attack.

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase08.01.25, 18:07 • 26521 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

