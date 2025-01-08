Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia: we must force Russia to peace

Commenting on Russia's strike in Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it demonstrates that the Kremlin wants only war and casualties. That is why we need to put pressure on Moscow and force it to peace. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"A rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia. There was a Russian bomb attack on the city, just on civilians. Unfortunately, 13 people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. 32 people were wounded. We are providing assistance to all of them. It was a strike on the city, on ordinary people. An absolutely deliberate strike by the Russian army," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this again demonstrates what Russia really needs. They want only war and only victims.

"That is why we must not lose a single day - we must put pressure on Moscow, we must force Russia to peace, we must continue to do everything necessary to protect lives and stop deaths. And it is critical to preserve the unity of all our partners: America and Europe, all the partners in the world who help," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people . Police paramedics saved 5 people.

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reportedthat a 13-year-old girl was among those wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

He also said that at least 80 people have sought medical care after today's attack.

