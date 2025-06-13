Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban devoted almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again. He repeated all his arguments against Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Hungarian government, which contains the text of Orban's interview on Kossuth radio.

Details

Orban criticized Zelenskyy's interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online, in which he saw alleged "threats" to Hungary. And he stated that if Ukraine joins the EU, Hungary will be forced to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This involves membership in the European Union. If we accept Ukrainians into the EU, we also recognize the war. Imagine if the European Union fulfilled the request of the President of Ukraine, who actually threatened us, and accepted Ukraine into the European Union, then today we would have a member on whose eastern borders there is a war. It is only a matter of time before all EU member states are involved in this war, because then it will be our war - said Orban.

He accused Western leaders of dragging the European Union into a direct confrontation with Russia, which could lead to the spread of the war to the territory of the EU.

Western leaders said that this is our war, and Russia is a threat, it must be defeated, and it is better to defeat them on Ukrainian territory than closer to our borders or even near our borders. And that is why Ukraine is actually fighting for European security. This was their concept. What I have always considered a mistake, because in this way Ukraine, which was not a security threat to Europe, suddenly became a security threat to Europe. And everything that threatens Ukrainians from now on, or from the beginning of the war, also threatens us, because we did not distance ourselves, did not isolate ourselves, but allowed it to spread, and even joined this war - added the head of the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained why he saw alleged "threats to Hungary" in Zelenskyy's words in the interview.

When a Ukrainian tells you that I am saying this not to threaten you, that I do not want to threaten you, you can understand exactly that you are being threatened now. So, the Ukrainian president threatened Hungary. Moreover, referring to facts and documents that are unknown to us. So we can tell him that if he wants to say something about Hungary, or if he doesn't like something in our policy, or if he found something that offends him, then he should deign to do it publicly, not send us messages, not threaten us - explained Orban.

Orbán: Zelenskyy lashed out at us because Hungarians don't want to die for Ukraine

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online criticized the policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling it anti-Ukrainian.

According to the head of state, Orban uses the topic of war and Zelenskyy's personality in domestic politics to mobilize the electorate, which, according to the President, leads to the radicalization of Hungarian society and worsens bilateral relations.

