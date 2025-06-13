$41.490.02
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

Orbán once again criticized Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, repeating arguments against its accession to NATO and the EU. He stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would drag Hungary and the entire European Union into the war.

Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban devoted almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again. He repeated all his arguments against Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Hungarian government, which contains the text of Orban's interview on Kossuth radio.

Details

Orban criticized Zelenskyy's interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online, in which he saw alleged "threats" to Hungary. And he stated that if Ukraine joins the EU, Hungary will be forced to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This involves membership in the European Union. If we accept Ukrainians into the EU, we also recognize the war. Imagine if the European Union fulfilled the request of the President of Ukraine, who actually threatened us, and accepted Ukraine into the European Union, then today we would have a member on whose eastern borders there is a war. It is only a matter of time before all EU member states are involved in this war, because then it will be our war

- said Orban.

He accused Western leaders of dragging the European Union into a direct confrontation with Russia, which could lead to the spread of the war to the territory of the EU.

Western leaders said that this is our war, and Russia is a threat, it must be defeated, and it is better to defeat them on Ukrainian territory than closer to our borders or even near our borders. And that is why Ukraine is actually fighting for European security. This was their concept. What I have always considered a mistake, because in this way Ukraine, which was not a security threat to Europe, suddenly became a security threat to Europe. And everything that threatens Ukrainians from now on, or from the beginning of the war, also threatens us, because we did not distance ourselves, did not isolate ourselves, but allowed it to spread, and even joined this war

- added the head of the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained why he saw alleged "threats to Hungary" in Zelenskyy's words in the interview.

Zelenskyy: Orbán's policy is anti-Ukrainian, but this is not the position of all of Hungary10.06.25, 14:15 • 2924 views

When a Ukrainian tells you that I am saying this not to threaten you, that I do not want to threaten you, you can understand exactly that you are being threatened now. So, the Ukrainian president threatened Hungary. Moreover, referring to facts and documents that are unknown to us. So we can tell him that if he wants to say something about Hungary, or if he doesn't like something in our policy, or if he found something that offends him, then he should deign to do it publicly, not send us messages, not threaten us

- explained Orban.

Orbán: Zelenskyy lashed out at us because Hungarians don't want to die for Ukraine10.06.25, 23:59 • 3616 views

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online criticized the policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling it anti-Ukrainian.

According to the head of state, Orban uses the topic of war and Zelenskyy's personality in domestic politics to mobilize the electorate, which, according to the President, leads to the radicalization of Hungarian society and worsens bilateral relations.

“We could have finished this yesterday”: Zelenskyy responded how much more Ukraine can withstand the war10.06.25, 14:42 • 3326 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
