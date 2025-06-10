Orbán: Zelenskyy lashed out at us because Hungarians don't want to die for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the interview of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Hungarian publication Valasz Online. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Orban, in particular, noted that Zelenskyy "attacked us because Hungarians do not want to die for Ukraine."

We do not want our children to return from the front in coffins and for Hungarian money to go to Ukraine! - Orban wrote on Facebook.

Let us add that before Orban's post, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs stated that Zelenskyy is openly campaigning for the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa" and ignores the fact that Ukraine's membership in the EU is not among Hungary's national interests.

Let us remind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online, calling it anti-Ukrainian.

According to the head of state, Orban uses the topic of war and Zelenskyy's personality in domestic politics to mobilize the electorate, which, according to the President, leads to the radicalization of Hungarian society and worsens bilateral relations.

Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU