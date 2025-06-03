$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 11:55 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4096 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that he would oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, justifying this by protecting Hungarian interests. He believes that it will harm European families.

Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he wants to make every effort to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests. Orban wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

For several weeks we have been urging Hungarians to participate in the VOKS-2025 vote. We traveled to villages, held forums, gave interviews. Meanwhile, of course, life goes on: it's summer, the holidays are slowly starting, the terraces are crowded in the evenings, and the whole situation in Ukraine seems so far from the war and all that. But, unfortunately, this is the historical destiny. They do not ring or knock, but slip through the open door. This is also the case with Ukraine's accession to the European Union

 - Orban wrote.

He stated that the expansion and strengthening of the community of member states is a noble idea, but "bureaucrats in Brussels want to push Ukraine through, using the goodwill of European citizens."

For Brussels, Ukraine's accession is a vital issue: political salvation and good business in the midst of a lost war. But the deal will hurt European families. Ukraine will suck up every euro, forint and zloty that we have spent so far on strengthening European families, European farmers and European industry. Of course, bureaucrats don't care where the money of Europeans goes. They don't care whether it's Debrecen or Kharkiv, Warsaw or Kyiv, Bratislava or Lviv. But we do care. We are responsible for Hungarian families, Hungarian entrepreneurs and Hungarian farmers. In ten years, I will not be able to answer to my conscience, neither to myself, nor to my grandchildren, nor to the country, if I do not do everything now to protect Hungary and the European Union from the fever of Brussels' dream of Ukraine's accession 

- added Orban.

Let us remind

Hungarian Prime Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU poses a threat, as Kyiv needs money and may drag his country into the war. He also criticized anti-Russian sanctions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Bratislava
European Union
Warsaw
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Facebook
Lviv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
