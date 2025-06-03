Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he wants to make every effort to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests. Orban wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

For several weeks we have been urging Hungarians to participate in the VOKS-2025 vote. We traveled to villages, held forums, gave interviews. Meanwhile, of course, life goes on: it's summer, the holidays are slowly starting, the terraces are crowded in the evenings, and the whole situation in Ukraine seems so far from the war and all that. But, unfortunately, this is the historical destiny. They do not ring or knock, but slip through the open door. This is also the case with Ukraine's accession to the European Union - Orban wrote.

He stated that the expansion and strengthening of the community of member states is a noble idea, but "bureaucrats in Brussels want to push Ukraine through, using the goodwill of European citizens."

For Brussels, Ukraine's accession is a vital issue: political salvation and good business in the midst of a lost war. But the deal will hurt European families. Ukraine will suck up every euro, forint and zloty that we have spent so far on strengthening European families, European farmers and European industry. Of course, bureaucrats don't care where the money of Europeans goes. They don't care whether it's Debrecen or Kharkiv, Warsaw or Kyiv, Bratislava or Lviv. But we do care. We are responsible for Hungarian families, Hungarian entrepreneurs and Hungarian farmers. In ten years, I will not be able to answer to my conscience, neither to myself, nor to my grandchildren, nor to the country, if I do not do everything now to protect Hungary and the European Union from the fever of Brussels' dream of Ukraine's accession - added Orban.

Hungarian Prime Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU poses a threat, as Kyiv needs money and may drag his country into the war. He also criticized anti-Russian sanctions.