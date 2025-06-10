Zelenskyy: Orbán's policy is anti-Ukrainian, but this is not the position of all of Hungary

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49271 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 139989 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 100316 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 96117 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 176169 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60401 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 52117 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165547 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100508 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47293 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49985 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 40104 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 43491 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27945 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20782 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 176170 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165547 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 181345 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167590 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242527 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2566 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12857 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14347 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41627 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54373 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

Zelenskyy: Orbán's policy is anti-Ukrainian, but this is not the position of all of Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The President of Ukraine accused Orbán of using the war and Zelenskyy personally in domestic politics, which leads to the radicalization of Hungarian society and worsens relations.

Zelenskyy: Orbán's policy is anti-Ukrainian, but this is not the position of all of Hungary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling them anti-Ukrainian. According to the Head of State, Orban uses the topic of the war and the person of Zelenskyy in domestic politics to mobilise the electorate, which, according to the President, leads to radicalisation of Hungarian society and worsens bilateral relations. This was reported by Zelenskyy during an interview with the Hungarian publication Valasz Online, reports UNN.

Details

"Viktor Orban's position does not reflect the position of the whole of Hungary. This is the difference between Hungary and Russia: in Russia, Putin's position is the same as that of his society. Viktor's policy is, unfortunately, anti-Ukrainian. And anti-European. He uses it in his domestic politics: he wants to turn the war in Ukraine to his advantage for the elections. Which is unfair. He floods society with false information that radicalises people. This is how our bilateral relations deteriorate," Zelenskyy said.

He suggested that Orban may be behaving in this way because of certain benefits from "good neighbourliness" with Putin, but, according to the President, this policy is a losing one.

"Maybe he thinks he can succeed with oil and gas, so he is betting on good relations with Putin and bad relations with Ukraine. He thinks he is sitting on a good horse, but I am convinced that he will lose," Zelenskyy said.

"And I say this from a historical point of view, not because of elections. I do not want to interfere in them. I have always sought a productive dialogue with him, but his actions and operations go beyond the sovereignty of Ukraine. And he has no right to cross this line," the President said.

Answering whether he knew that Orban would go to Moscow after his visit to Kyiv last July, Zelenskyy said: "I did not know about it. It was his decision. But he could have told me. He comes to visit, talks about ending the war - and then goes to Russia. Did the Russians know about it? Probably yes. It could not have been that after the meeting here he suddenly decided to go to Russia." "He knew in advance, he knew what he was doing. Are these sincere relations? That is not the case. In the end, he goes somewhere else to discuss us. He can go wherever he wants, of course, he is the leader of a sovereign country, but he goes to talk about the war - a war that concerns us, the Ukrainian people. He really could have said," Zelenskyy added.

Asked about the fact that Orban allegedly "forces the Hungarian population to vote on Ukraine's membership in the EU", Zelenskyy replied that this is an attempt to use Zelenskyy's figure, in particular on posters hung in Hungarian cities, in his domestic politics.

"So that he uses my face for his own elections? I did not agree to this! I am the president of another country. It is wrong for him to use me for his domestic politics! There are no Orban posters in other countries either. Because that would be unethical," the President said.

"He uses Ukraine for his own elections. He does not understand that this will have much more serious and dangerous consequences: radicalisation and anti-Ukrainisation of Hungarian society. By not helping us, he is doing Putin a favour. That is why I said that Viktor is making a serious, historical mistake. This is my personal opinion. I cannot smile and hug when I see what is really happening. Because reality should not differ from politics. If he is ready for correct relations, we will find a framework for this," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier

UNN wrote that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he seeks to make every effort to prevent Ukraine from joining the EU. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests. He said that expanding and strengthening the community of member states is a noble idea, but "bureaucrats in Brussels want to push Ukraine through, using the goodwill of European citizens".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Viktor Orban
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9