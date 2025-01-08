ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150631 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136642 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173023 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104523 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26521 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike in Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people. Dozens of wounded were taken to hospitals, and the number of victims may increase.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a video of the aftermath of the air strike on Zaporizhzhia, where 13 people were killed and the number of victims may increase, UNN reports.

"The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with air bombs. A deliberate strike on the city. As of now, we know about dozens of wounded. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, we know about 13 people killed... Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," Zelenskyy signed the video.

He emphasized that there is nothing more cruel than bombing a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer.

"We need to put pressure on Russia for terror. We need to support the protection of lives in Ukraine. It is possible to end such a war with a lasting peace only through force," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In Zaporizhzhya, the number of people killed by Russian Federation's strike has risen to 13.

A large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 injured taken to hospitals08.01.25, 16:55 • 23143 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

