Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a video of the aftermath of the air strike on Zaporizhzhia, where 13 people were killed and the number of victims may increase, UNN reports.

"The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with air bombs. A deliberate strike on the city. As of now, we know about dozens of wounded. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, we know about 13 people killed... Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," Zelenskyy signed the video.

He emphasized that there is nothing more cruel than bombing a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer.

"We need to put pressure on Russia for terror. We need to support the protection of lives in Ukraine. It is possible to end such a war with a lasting peace only through force," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In Zaporizhzhya, the number of people killed by Russian Federation's strike has risen to 13.

A large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 injured taken to hospitals