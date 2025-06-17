The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement supported the President's submission regarding the appointment of the Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, to the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, UNN reports.

The Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the Parliament appoint Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine. 15 in favor, 2 abstained - wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, today the appointment procedure in the hall will begin immediately after the start of the Rada's work on the agenda and the final vote will take place around 14:30.

It should be noted that Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office.

Biographical reference

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-legal faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi Law Academy of Ukraine".

He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed his duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv Prosecutor's Office for supervising compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd Military Prosecutor's Office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the head of a group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the public prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's conviction and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of defense industry of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he documented and investigated Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.