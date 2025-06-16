Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General. The Verkhovna Rada will consider the submission in the near future. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook on Monday, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to consent to the appointment of Kravchenko Ruslan Andriyovych as the Prosecutor General - wrote the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk.

According to him, the submission was submitted in accordance with paragraph 11 of the first part of Article 106 and the third part of Article 131-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider this submission at one of the next plenary sessions - Stefanchuk indicated.

Biographical reference

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-law faculty of the National University "Law Academy of Ukraine named after Yaroslav the Wise".

He worked as an investigator, later a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of Russians during the occupation of Crimea.

In 2014, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv prosecutor's office for supervising compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the senior group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the public prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's conviction and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of defense industry of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he carried out recording and investigation of Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024.

On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.