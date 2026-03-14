Trump seeks end to Russia's war against Ukraine and resumption of commerce - Vance

US President Donald Trump seeks an end to Russia's war against Ukraine and the restoration of commerce. This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance during an event in North Carolina, writes UNN.

So, there's been a lot of debate about what exactly our foreign policy should be with regards to Russia and Ukraine. The president of the United States has been very clear. He wants the killing to stop. He wants to get back to commerce. He wants to stop the innocent people who are losing their lives in that conflict. I happen to admire that. Of course, I think it's I'm biased, but I think that's the right idea. - said J.D. Vance.

Addition

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine have proven to be much more difficult than expected. However, Washington sees some progress in dialogue with both sides of the conflict.