Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky

In Nyvky in Kyiv, emergency services found parts of cluster munitions after a Russian missile strike. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Klitschko noted that in Nyvky, one of the rockets hit a residential building, there were no fatalities.

"In Nyvky in the capital, emergency services are now finding such parts of cluster munitions. Another evidence of the genocide that Russia is committing against Ukrainians," Klitschko said.

"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles

Addition

Across Ukraine, as a result of the night attack by Russia, there are 14 known deaths and at least 99 injured, but there is information that there may already be more - 104, being verified.

On the night of June 17, due to a massive combined attack by Russia on the capital of Ukraine, the dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged.