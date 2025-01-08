A large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 30 injured taken to hospitals

As a result of today's Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, 30 people were taken to hospitals, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said, reports UNN.

Thirty people injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia were taken to hospitals in the regional center. 7 medical teams, police and emergency workers are working at the scene of the attack - wrote Fedorov.

Recall

The enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

One person was killed as a result of a strike by Russian troops .