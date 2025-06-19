$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4110 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 15716 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60182 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45575 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133601 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 172620 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 91976 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129374 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99809 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94402 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention June 19, 03:43 AM • 34229 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 120784 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 38016 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 81566 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24336 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 14413 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24928 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 60167 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 82157 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 121361 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 10309 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 161801 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 211858 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 219074 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 271143 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

Journalists visited the 67th constituency in the Zhytomyr region to find out how voters assess the work of MP Serhiy Kuzminykh. He is accused of bribery and prolonged delay of the court process.

"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)

UNN's film crew visited electoral district No. 67 in the Zhytomyr region, where Serhiy Kuzminykh won and was elected as a people's deputy during the snap parliamentary elections in 2019, to find out how local residents assess the work of their elected representative. 

There are at least two reasons for the journalists' trip: 

  • The dragging of the court process by Kuzminykh and his lawyers in the case of the MP receiving a bribe of half a million hryvnias for schemes involving the procurement of medical equipment. The court process in this case has been ongoing for over 3 years. And during this time, the MP missed every fourth court hearing. 
    • Statements by Kuzminykh himself, claiming that his constituents believe his business trips are more important than court hearings in the bribery case.

      In the district, journalists asked, "Are the voters satisfied with the deputy's work?" and "What is their attitude towards Kuzminykh's business trips, which caused him to miss court hearings in the bribery case?". 

      These questions divided the local electorate into two camps: some called Kuzminykh an "evader" and stated that his behavior was "disgraceful and punishable by hanging"; others replied that they didn't know who he was at all. 

      Additionally, journalists visited the. Herbashevskyi Zhytomyr Regional Clinical Hospital. It is with this hospital, according to NABU, that Kuzminykh's receipt of a bribe for facilitating the signing of contracts with suppliers of medical equipment is related. However, hospital staff refused to comment on the situation and even threatened the journalists not to publish the footage shot at the hospital.

      It is therefore logical that against the backdrop of the sluggish justice process, journalists decided to find out: are the voters themselves ready to defend the honor of their MP. However, judging by the reaction to questions about Kuzminykh on the streets of Zhytomyr region – his voters are disappointed in their elected representative. 

      Let us remind you

      The scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, was caught taking a bribe of 558 thousand hryvnias back in 2022. According to law enforcement officers, the MP received the bribe for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. Moreover, NABU recorded the bribe transfer on video. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh's promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical facilities in the region. 

      However, as of today, more than 3 years later, court hearings in the case are still ongoing. The delays are mainly due to Kuzminykh missing court hearings. Thus, out of 86 hearings, the bribe-taking MP missed 22. Therefore, whether the people's deputy will answer for bribery remains an open question. 

      Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh09.06.25, 16:35 • 122956 views

      Lilia Podolyak

      Lilia Podolyak

      Crimes and emergencies
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9