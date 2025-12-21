$42.340.00
Elysee Palace employee accused of stealing porcelain and silver worth almost 40,000 euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

An employee of the Élysée Palace, responsible for storing silverware, has been arrested in Paris on suspicion of stealing silver items and porcelain worth approximately 40,000 euros. The stolen items, some of which are considered national cultural heritage, were allegedly offered for sale through online auctions.

Elysee Palace employee accused of stealing porcelain and silver worth almost 40,000 euros

An employee of the Élysée Palace, responsible for storing silverware, has been arrested in Paris. He is suspected of stealing silver items and porcelain from the residence of the French president. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the employee himself and two of his alleged accomplices were detained last week. They were taking items from the Élysée Palace and trying to sell them through online auctions, including on the Vinted platform.

The senior steward of the palace informed law enforcement about the disappearance of the items. Some of the stolen items have the status of national cultural heritage. The total value of the items is estimated at approximately 40,000 euros.

The vast majority of the items are porcelain from the Sèvres Manufactory, a legendary factory that has belonged to the French state since the 18th century. The investigation began after employees of the manufactory recognized these items on online sales websites.

This incident is another in a series of high-profile thefts from the Louvre and other French museums, which have raised concerns about the level of security in the country's cultural institutions.

The steward's duties included storing and accounting for tableware used by presidents, foreign monarchs, and high-ranking guests. According to prosecutors, the inventory records he kept indicate preparations for new thefts.

Investigators found that the detainee's Vinted account displayed items that cannot be freely sold, including a plate with French Air Force markings and Sèvres Manufactory ashtrays.

During searches at his home, in his car, and at work, about 100 items were seized — among them Sèvres porcelain, a René Lalique figurine, Baccarat glasses, and copper kitchenware.

On December 18, the suspects appeared in court, and the case is scheduled for February 26. The court prohibited them from communicating with each other, attending auctions, and engaging in professional activities.

All seized items were returned to the Élysée Palace. Unlike this case, the Louvre has still not found the crown jewels worth about 88 million euros after the October robbery. Four people have already been detained in that case.

Recall

Paris police detained a 39-year-old man, believed to be the fourth member of the gang that robbed the Louvre on October 19. He has six convictions and faces up to 15 years in prison for robbery and 10 years for criminal conspiracy.

Olga Rozgon

