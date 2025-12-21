$42.340.00
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The average budget for celebrating New Year 2026 in Russia is about 14,000 rubles, which is almost half of what Russians planned to spend on celebrating 2025. This is due to rising inflation and increasing food prices, which leads to savings and reduced spending on celebrations.

Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligence

Preparations for the New Year's celebration in Russia are taking place against the backdrop of declining consumer activity, with Russians increasingly saving money and cutting back on holiday spending and food. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to available data, the average budget for celebrating New Year 2026 is about 14,000 rubles. This is almost half of what Russians planned to spend on celebrating 2025. Russians are increasingly refusing unnecessary expenses and limiting themselves to a minimal set of goods and services.

This dynamic is explained by rising inflation, rising prices for food, housing and communal services, and clothing. Even the traditional New Year's table is undergoing changes. Delicacies are not bought, avoiding large expenses. In general, the festive menu is reduced to simple and still affordable products 

- the post says.

Against the backdrop of savings, interest in cheaper forms of recreation is also growing. Instead of foreign trips, Russians choose to rent country houses within the country, often in large companies, to share expenses.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence20.12.25, 23:31 • 11914 views

The market for festive services is also experiencing a drop in demand. Event organizers, hosts, and restaurants report a decrease in the number of orders and the absence of expensive requests. The average check for organizing holidays has increased, and the demand for such services has decreased by approximately the same percentage. This indicates extremely cautious consumer behavior 

- the report says.

Against the backdrop of declining festive activity, negative social indicators are also recorded. According to statistics, the mortality rate in Russia during the New Year holidays increases by an average of 24%, peaking on New Year's Eve and Christmas: on January 1 alone, about two thousand people die across the country. The main causes remain alcohol abuse, overeating, accidents, and suicides.

Thus, the New Year in Russia is increasingly losing the features of a large-scale and joyful holiday and is turning into a restrained, psychologically tense event. Despite the unwillingness to completely abandon traditions, most Russians will meet 2026 in a mode of strict economy and growing social fatigue, which clearly reflects the general state of consumer and public sentiment in the country 

- summarized by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The Russian economy is facing growing difficulties, including inflation and declining incomes, but this will not lead Putin to negotiations. Experts believe that the Kremlin can maintain the current pace of hostilities for many more years, as the Russian economy is not a critical factor for ending the war.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyNews of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine