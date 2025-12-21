$42.340.00
Starmer and Trump in Florida discussed the future of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Starmer held talks with Trump in Florida on finding ways for a "just and lasting end" to the war in Ukraine. A key topic of discussion was the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" and its readiness to facilitate a peace agreement.

Starmer and Trump in Florida discussed the future of Ukraine
Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with Donald Trump, focusing on finding ways for a "just and lasting cessation" of the war in Ukraine. The meeting took place amid intensive diplomatic activity by the Trump administration in Florida, where American representatives simultaneously contacted Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The key topic of discussion was the work of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" - a group of countries that have committed to supporting Kyiv. Starmer informed Trump about the readiness of this group to facilitate any future peace agreement that would guarantee a definitive cessation of hostilities.

The two leaders began by reflecting on the war in Ukraine 

– according to a statement from Starmer's office. 

Ukraine and US discuss timeline for "peace solutions" in Florida - Zelenskyy21.12.25, 20:44 • 990 views

Downing Street emphasized that the Prime Minister reported on the work of the Coalition to support any agreement and ensure a "just and lasting cessation of hostilities."

Diplomatic marathon in Miami

The leaders' talks followed a series of critical meetings. On Saturday, US representatives held talks with Russian officials, trying to find common ground for ending the conflict. 

In addition to the Ukrainian issue, the parties touched upon personnel changes in the diplomatic corps. In particular, they discussed the appointment of Christian Turner as the British Ambassador to the United States. His predecessor, Peter Mandelson, was dismissed due to a scandal related to correspondence in support of convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"We expect a practical result": Umerov announced another round of Ukraine-US negotiations21.12.25, 18:09 • 2822 views

Stepan Haftko

