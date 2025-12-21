Ukraine and US discuss timeline for "peace solutions" in Florida - Zelenskyy

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 10739 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 19598 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 21748 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 35994 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 63907 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 69812 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 43074 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36882 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 38342 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 43445 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of spaceDecember 21, 09:37 AM • 12814 views
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligenceDecember 21, 10:37 AM • 7330 views
Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USADecember 21, 10:52 AM • 4474 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 10959 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 12465 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 12542 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 38318 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 69812 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 109032 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 79613 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 15304 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 17248 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 29537 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 49303 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 35263 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating
Gold

Ukraine and US discuss timeline for "peace solutions" in Florida - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Ukrainian negotiating team in Florida is meticulously working on documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Possible timelines for solutions are also being discussed with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine and US discuss timeline for "peace solutions" in Florida - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating team in Florida is meticulously working on every point of the documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, also discussing possible timelines for certain decisions. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the negotiating group will hold meetings today with the American delegation, with representatives of United States President Donald Trump.

Work is underway on documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and reconstruction – each point is being meticulously reviewed, and there is constructiveness with the American side. This is important. They are also discussing timing – possible timelines for certain decisions.

- noted the President.

Zelenskyy also said that he expects a report from Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov on the details of the conversation.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced the continuation of negotiations with US representatives in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation expects further progress and practical results.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Florida