Ukraine and US discuss timeline for "peace solutions" in Florida - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating team in Florida is meticulously working on every point of the documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, also discussing possible timelines for certain decisions. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the negotiating group will hold meetings today with the American delegation, with representatives of United States President Donald Trump.

Work is underway on documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and reconstruction – each point is being meticulously reviewed, and there is constructiveness with the American side. This is important. They are also discussing timing – possible timelines for certain decisions. - noted the President.

Zelenskyy also said that he expects a report from Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov on the details of the conversation.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced the continuation of negotiations with US representatives in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation expects further progress and practical results.