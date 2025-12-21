"We expect a practical result": Umerov announced another round of Ukraine-US negotiations

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the start of a new round of negotiations with US representatives. The negotiations are taking place in the American city of Miami. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Third day of work in the United States. Today, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we will have another meeting with the American side - the message says.

Umerov added that the Ukrainian delegation expects "further progress and practical results" from today's negotiations.

We work constructively and substantively. We expect further progress and practical results - he added.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.