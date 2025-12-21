$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 15042 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 18139 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 32433 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 60724 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 66497 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41600 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36355 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37396 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 41998 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
"We expect a practical result": Umerov announced another round of Ukraine-US negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the continuation of negotiations with US representatives in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation expects further progress and practical results.

"We expect a practical result": Umerov announced another round of Ukraine-US negotiations

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the start of a new round of negotiations with US representatives. The negotiations are taking place in the American city of Miami. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Third day of work in the United States. Today, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we will have another meeting with the American side

- the message says.

Umerov added that the Ukrainian delegation expects "further progress and practical results" from today's negotiations.

We work constructively and substantively. We expect further progress and practical results

- he added.

Earlier it was reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

