Seven civilians injured in shelling in Kherson region, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Over the past day, seven civilians were injured in shelling in the de-occupied territories of Kherson region. Russian troops used artillery, mortars, MLRS, and drones, damaging houses, transport, and infrastructure.

Over the past day, seven civilians were injured as a result of shelling of the de-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Russian troops used artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, and drones. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to available information, three women and four men were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Also, as a result of enemy hits, four multi-story buildings and three private households, a State Emergency Service service vehicle and one civilian car, premises on the territory of a hospital, a building of an educational institution and an outbuilding of a critical infrastructure enterprise, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

- the post says.

Forensic experts, explosives technicians, police investigative and operational groups, and representatives of other emergency services worked at the sites of enemy hits.

Recall

As reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, Russia carried out a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast yesterday.

Alla Kiosak

