Russia launched 1,300 drones and 1,200 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week, Odesa region particularly affected - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Over the week, Russia launched about 1,300 attack drones, almost 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nine missiles of various types at Ukraine, with the Odesa region being particularly affected. Ukraine is countering this Russian terror by receiving financial and security assistance from international partners.

Russia launched 1,300 drones and 1,200 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week, Odesa region particularly affected - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russia launched about 1,300 attack drones, almost 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nine missiles of various types at Ukraine. The Odesa region was particularly affected. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

This week, Russia launched about 1,300 attack drones, almost 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nine missiles of various types at Ukraine. The Odesa region and our south were particularly affected. Our services continue to work to restore normalcy to life in the regions.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is countering this Russian terror at various levels.

Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region21.12.25, 11:59 • 436 views

This week, there is an important decision on financial security guarantees for Ukraine – the European Council's provision of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027, as well as significant aid packages from Norway and Japan, and an agreement with Portugal on co-production of naval drones. Ukrainian and US negotiating teams continue to work on ways to end this war with a dignified peace. And our long-range sanctions against Russia are working as they should.

- added the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the aggressor must understand that war does not bring dividends, but always returns to where it came from.

Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine. We must strengthen the defense capabilities of our state so that diplomacy has a real chance to end the bloodshed.

- summarized the Head of State.

Recall

As reported by the General Staff, on the night of December 21, the enemy attacked with 97 attack UAVs, and air defense forces managed to neutralize 75 drones. At the same time, 19 attack drones were recorded hitting eight locations.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
European Council
Norway
Portugal
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine