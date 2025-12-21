Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region

Yesterday, Russia launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Yesterday, Russia again massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. The enemy's target was transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of the region. - the official reported.

It is also reported that fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and property was damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the post reads.

Recall

In Rivne Oblast, the enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure object, which led to its damage. One employee sustained a minor injury and received medical assistance on the spot.