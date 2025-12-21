Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Yesterday, Russia massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region. Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted, resulting in fires and property damage.
Yesterday, Russia launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Yesterday, Russia again massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. The enemy's target was transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of the region.
It is also reported that fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and property was damaged.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the post reads.
