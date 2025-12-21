Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
09:49 AM • 320 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands information from Moskalkova about their whereabouts
December 20, 05:28 PM • 21722 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 49894 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 53662 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 37204 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 33512 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 34902 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 38881 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26638 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25708 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
98%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 13991 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 22865 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 16028 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhoto05:20 AM • 10376 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast07:15 AM • 6004 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 28887 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 53660 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 98620 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 71305 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 79280 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 11686 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 13344 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 25723 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 40578 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 31867 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Forbes

Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Yesterday, Russia massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region. Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted, resulting in fires and property damage.

Transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted: Kiper on Russia's new massive attack on Odesa region

Yesterday, Russia launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Yesterday, Russia again massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. The enemy's target was transport, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of the region.

- the official reported.

It is also reported that fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and property was damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the post reads.

Recall

In Rivne Oblast, the enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure object, which led to its damage. One employee sustained a minor injury and received medical assistance on the spot.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rivne Oblast
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast