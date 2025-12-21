$42.340.00
Student revolt in Serbia: Novi Pazar universities demand rector's resignation over repression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Thousands of activists in the Serbian city of Novi Pazar are protesting against government pressure on state universities. The reason for the rally was university administration repression: 200 students were stripped of their status, and dozens of teachers were fired.

Student revolt in Serbia: Novi Pazar universities demand rector's resignation over repression
Photo: Reuters

In Serbia, thousands of activists protested in the city of Novi Pazar, speaking out against government pressure on state universities. The action was a continuation of a large-scale movement that arose after the tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad, where 16 people died as a result of a roof collapse. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the rally was the punitive measures of the university administration: due to participation in the protests, 200 students were deprived of their status, and dozens of teachers were fired. The protesters demand the resignation of the governing council and the election of a new rector.

I came here to express my support for the students from Novi Pazar. I came because 200 students lost their status, and 30 professors lost their jobs.

– said Momčilo Zelenbaba, who came from the city of Jagodina.

The participants emphasize that the struggle for educational autonomy is of national importance.

We are here today to send a message to Serbia that we are fighting for the temporary leadership and survival of our university. This concerns all of us, not just Novi Pazar.

– said participant Dženana Ahmetović.
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The student movement accuses President Aleksandar Vučić of corruption and cronyism, which led to the decline of public services. Despite the difficult history of the region, the action in predominantly Muslim Novi Pazar was peaceful – demonstrators honored the victims of the tragedy with a minute of silence. The Serbian authorities deny all accusations.

Context

The collapse of a concrete canopy at the central station in Novi Sad on November 1 last year claimed the lives of 16 people. This tragedy caused a wave of protests against autocratic President Aleksandar Vučić.

In recent weeks, the Serbian authorities have resorted to suppressing the anti-government movement: the police dispersed rallies, detained and beat protesters. Dozens of people reported losing their jobs or experiencing financial or other pressure for participating in the protests.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Aleksandar Vučić